‘Ouch!’ says Kris Aquino as Angel Locsin urges voters to pick someone who stands by them

DAVAO CITY, Davao del Sur, Philippines — “Aray. Ouch.”

That was how Kris Aquino reacted — in jest — as her close friend, fellow actress Angel Locsin, advised voters at the Leni-Kiko grand rally in Tarlac City to pick someone who would be there for them if needed — not just during elections.

Aquino had just recently broken up with her fiancé, former Interior Secretary Mel Sarmiento, saying she preferred to focus on her health and her children.

“Rain or shine, no excuses, they show up… That’s what we really want in people, right? If you’re looking for a friend or someone for a relationship, they have to be always there when you need them — not only during elections,” Locsin, speaking in Filipino, told the crowd of an estimated 50,000 supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Gel, I think you’re alluding to me. Aray. Ouch,” Aquino said.

“Ate, you always show up whenever there’s a calamity — like VP Leni,” Locsin said.

Aquino said she was talking about choosing a partner for life, not candidates.

Locsin pointed out that none of Aquino’s exes were at the rally.

Aquino said one of her exes was with the Uniteam — the tandem of former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

“Is he here? I don’t think he is,” Locsin said.

“‘One of them — the ex — is with the Uniteam, right? Don’t vote for him. He doesn’t know how to keep his promise. Dedma, please,” Aquino said, using a Filipino slang term for “ignore.”

Aquino did not say who she was referring to, but former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista — an ex-boyfriend of hers — is running for senator under the Uniteam slate.

Marcos, whose family has been deemed as the political opponents of the Aquinos, is running for president against Robredo — whom Aquino endorsed earlier.

Though advised by her doctors not to go out, as she had been battling an autoimmune disease,Kris Aquino insisted on attending the Tarlac City rally to endorse Robredo.

