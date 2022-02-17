Lacson claims ‘Oplan Wasak’ being hatched vs him by groups backing another bet

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential candidate Panfilo Lacson on Thursday, February 17, 2022, claimed of “reports and threats of black propaganda” being planned against him allegedly by groups supporting another bet “apparently hurt ” by his anti-corruption crusade.

Lacson, an incumbent senator and former national police chief, however, said he remains undaunted.

“While I do not have the slightest intention to zero in on any particular person much less other candidates in my ‘Ubusin ang Magnanakaw’ narrative, I will not be cowed by such reports and threats of black propaganda via the so-called ‘Oplan Wasak’ being plotted by some groups apparently hurt by my anti-corruption campaign,” he said in a statement.

“I remain determined to stick to my guns in fighting all forms of corruption in government – the kind of corruption that robs our people of their hopes and future,” he added.

Citing information reaching him, Lacson said a political group bankrolling the alleged black propaganda against him is working at the grassroots level.

“For most of my career in public service, I was either eating death threats or smear campaigns for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This is not new to me,” he said.

“But it’s high time that the people wake up to the reality that unbridled corruption destroys our nation and the future of our children,” he added.

In his campaign rallies, Lacson has called on voters to no longer choose leaders who would end up stealing from the country’s coffers.

He has also repeatedly vowed to crack down on “thieves” within the government.

