Mandaue police stations conduct simulation exercises of election-related incidents

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Basak Police Station in Mandaue City has conducted a simulation exercise of an election-related incident at the Pagsabungan Elementary School on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

The police station presented a scenario where the voters harassed the electoral boards because they had been waiting outside the precinct for a while already and was still not able to vote. The simulation showed what action to undertake in order to manage the situation.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Rodulf Oriol, deputy city director for operations of the Mandaue City Police Office, said the six police stations were tasked to present scenarios that could most likely happen during Election Day.

Stations 1 and 2 conducted the simulation exercises last week. Station 1’s scenario featured a dispute between two political supporters outside the voting center while Station 2’s scenario featured individuals distributing flyers and sample ballots in front of a polling center.

The remaining stations will present their demonstration next week.

“Gihatagan nato sila og scenario sa mga possibleng mahitabo during sa Election Day ug atoang gipakita ang ilahang operational readiness kung ma address ba sa usa ka police station ang maong problema,” said Oriol.

Jocelyn Arnejo, the chairman of the electoral board in Pagsabungan Elementary School said the exercise was helpful as they can prepare themselves if ever it will happen.

“Ma preparar sad mi sa unsay insidente nga mahitabo gyud ba, dili manggyud na nato matag-an nga naay tawo nga libog gyud og utok nga mangita gyud og gubot niya muingun dayun sila nga naa mi favoritism, mao gipangandaman gyud namo,” said Arnejo. /rcg

