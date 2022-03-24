Chan, Team Libre to start campaign in Olango 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Team Libre of incumbent Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will kick-off their campaign in Olango Island on Friday, March 25, 2022, as the campaign period for local candidates starts.

Chan, who is running for reelection, will be challenged by former mayor and now Lapu-Lapu City lone district Representative Paz Radaza.

Team Libre’s proclamation rally would be held in front of the mini Hoopsdome in Olango island, which will start at 7:30 p.m.

“Gikoan gyud na nato. At least, naa po’y regla. Gisunod nato nga unahon gyud nato didto sa Olango, usa ta mopatighog dinhi (sa mainland),” Chan said.

(We really planned that. At least we have a rule. We followed the rule that we will do Olango first, before we head here (mainland Lapu-Lapu).)

Chan will also invite national candidates during his proclamation rally, including the presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio; and senatorial aspirants representative Loren Legarda and former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

The mayor also plans to invite former senator Bongbong Marcos on his campaign sorties.

Earlier, PDP-Laban’s president Energy Secretary Alfonso has announced that the party will be endorsing Marcos. Chan is a member of PDP-Laban.

“In this case nga agreed na nga BBM nami, we will invite BBM kay naa man sila sa (March) 26 dinhi sa Cebu. So opportunity nani nga ma-invite nato siya,” he added.

(In this case that we agreed that we are BBM, we will invite BBM because he is here in Cebu on (March) 26. So it is opportunity that we can invite him.)

Chan plans to invite BBM to his rally on March 27 at the back of Menzi in Barangay Pajo.

Meanwhile, the Team Deretso of the Radazas will also hold their proclamation rally tomorrow at Barangay Gun-ob.

This was confirmed by City Councilor Rico Amores, who is running for vicemayor in the city in the upcoming May 9, 2022 elections.

