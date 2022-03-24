COMELEC commissioner reminds Cebuano candidates: Conduct a clean campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Commissioner Aimee Ferolino of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) reminds Cebuano candidates to conduct a clean campaign this year.

This she said a day before the start of the local campaign period on Friday, March 25, 2022, when Cebu is expected to burst into full election campaign mode.

Ferolino was in Cebu City to conduct a voters’ education seminar for vulnerable sectors and she took the time to remind local candidates to be fair in conducting their campaign.

“Sa mga kandidato diri sa Cebu, naghinaot ko nga makakampanya kamo nga luwas, magpadayon ta sa pagfollow sa minimum health protocols. Unta sa course sa campaign, magpadayon ang maayo nga relasyon sa usa’g usa kay kaning election once in every three years raman ni. Pero atong mga relasyon sa atong mga silingan, this will last us a lifetime. So I hope we will maintain the good relationship we have with each other,” she said.

She also reminds the candidates to follow election regulations, especially on campaign materials that are placed in public properties. These must only be placed in the designated poster areas.

Candidates are encouraged to maintain a clean campaign as well and are discouraged from using violence, threat, or mudslinging.

Acting Comelec Regional Director Veronico Petalcorin said that each election office will schedule operation baklas on certain days leading to the election.

“Depende na sa election officer. Pagsugod sa campaign period, magsugod na pud mi anang Oplan Baklas aron makahibawo ang mga politiko nga kini ilang tarpaulin nga wa mauyon sa balaod, masayang lang kay among tangtangon,” he said.

Petalcorin said the Comelec has started to remove some campaign materials, mostly of national candidates since the campaign period for national candidates has begun earlier than that of the local candidates.

He urged candidates to follow the regulations and avoid putting up oversized tarpaulins in illegal areas so that they won’t have to waste resources. /rcg

