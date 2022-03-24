Comply with health protocols during campaign, Palace tells candidates, public

MANILA, Philippines — A day before the campaign period for local candidates is set to start, Malacañang on Thursday, March 24, 2022, called on the public, as well as candidates, to comply with health protocols and guidelines set by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar, however, said that they remain “confident” that people will continue to be vigilant.

“We remain confident that people will continue to be vigilant as the local election campaign period begins. We therefore ask everyone from the candidates to the general public to strictly comply with health and safety protocols and the guidelines set by the Comelec in the conduct of their political activities, including campaign rallies and in-person campaigning,” he said in a statement.

He also said that even though the campaign period will start, the government will not slow down its COVID-19 vaccination program. The government is aiming to fully vaccinate 90 million Filipinos before President Rodrigo Duterte steps down from office.

“This occasion is likewise a good reminder that there will be no slowing down of our COVID-19 vaccination drive as we remain on track with our goal of having 90 million fully-vaccinated Filipinos before the end of June 2022,” Andanar said.

The campaign period for local candidates will start on March 25, while the campaign for national candidates started on Feb. 8.

Under Comelec rules and guidelines, vote-buying and selling, removal or destruction of any lawful election material, display of campaign materials outside authorized areas, provision or receipt of transportation and food during campaign sorties, and campaigning during Holy Week or after the campaign period are all prohibited.

Candidates are also prohibited from all forms of physical contact such as hugging, shaking hands with people as well as posing for selfies or group pictures.

They were also warned against gathering crowds, entering homes during door-to-door stops and distributing food, drinks “and all other goods and items.”

EDV

