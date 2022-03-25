One Cebu kicks off campaign in Barili

Barili, Cebu—The Garcia-led One Cebu on Friday, March 25, 2022, kicked off the 1st day of local campaign period here, a town in southwestern Cebu that is of their bailiwicks.

The party officially began its campaign caravan with a Mass and an opening salvo at the Barili Sports Complex.

Present were One Cebu’s leaders, incumbent Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Cebu 3rd District Representative Pablo John “PJ” Garcia, and aspiring Vice Governor Dr. Maria Theresa Heyrosa.

In his speech, Pablo John urged voters to reelect his sister, Gwendolyn, in the upcoming elections.

“Just like what a barangay captain from Pinamungajan told me, we need a tree that has been tested and blessed us with its fruits for a long time,” said Pablo John in Cebuano.

The congressman, who is running unopposed, also took a swipe against their political opponents.

“Ari ta sa kahoy nga ikapila na namunga. Ari ta sa kahoy nga GaHe. Garcia – Heyrosa. Kaysa sa anang kahoy nga DuDa. Diba, mao na ang pikas?” he added.

Pablo John was referring to the tandem of former Tourism Secretary Joseph Felix Mari “Ace” Durano and incumbent Vice. Governor Hilario Davide III.

Campaign period for the local elections started on Friday.

Other local candidates who were present during One Cebu’s activity in Barili included present 3rd District Board Members Tata Corominas-Toribio, lawyer John Ismael Borgonia, and mayors Antonio Pintor (Asturias), Danny Diamante (Tuburan), Ace Binghay (Balamban), Glenn Baricuatro (Pinamungajan), Cesare Ignatius Moreno (Aloguinsan), Marjorie Perales (Toledo City), to name some.

One Cebu also introduced its bet for the mayoralty race in Barili, incumbent councilor John-John Garcia, who is also the son of the town’s late mayor, Marlon Garcia.

/bmjo

