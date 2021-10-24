One Cebu not endorsing any candidates, alliances yet — secretary general

MANILA, Philippines — Political personalities raising the hands of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia only means that they are endorsing the governor, One Cebu Secretary General Pablo John Garcia explained as they will endorse their candidates after November 15.

In a photo circulating online, presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio were seen raising the hands of the governor during their visit to Cebu.

“If you see national candidates and personalities with raised hands together with our governor, that is them endorsing the governor and not the other way around,” Pablo shared in a Facebook post late Saturday.

“Let me, as Sec Gen (secretary general) of One Cebu, reiterate: One Cebu will decide on national candidates and alliances after Nov. 15,” he added.

The Commission on Elections has set the deadline for substitution of partylist nominees until November 15.

Marcos Jr. filed his certificate of candidacy for president on October 6 while Duterte-Carpio lodged her candidacy for reelection as Davao City mayor on October 2.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy