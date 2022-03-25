Cebu City police urges political supporters not to remove campaign posters of rivals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office is urging political supporters to refrain from ripping out or writing negative comments on campaign posters of rivals, especially with the start of the local campaign on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), made this statement following reports they received of campaign posters being sprayed with negative comments by unknown individuals.

Refraining from doing this, Parilla said, will help avoid possible misunderstandings that might disturb the expected peaceful elections in Cebu City.

Earlier, representatives of the city’s Commission on Elections (Comelec) said that they will intensify their Oplan Baklas in coordination with the police.

For his part, Parilla said that they will not participate in the actual removal of oversized campaign materials. Representatives of the Comelec is the sole agency responsible for removing these illegal materials. Police presence, instead, will be for area security alone.

Furthermore, candidates are also told to coordinate with the police for them to provide police assistance or area security during their campaign rallies.

Police deployment will depend on the crowd estimate of a certain event.

