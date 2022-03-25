Bimbo Fernandez: Independent campaign is liberating

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Independent Vice Mayoral candidate for Cebu City, Fernando “Bimbo” Fernandez, kicked off his campaign at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on March 25, 2022.

Fernandez said that he chose to start the campaign with a very simple Holy Mass without frills and drama because he wants to offer his candidacy to God.

He refused to be blessed publicly or draw attention to himself during the mass because he wants the focus to be on God and prayers.

“Ato ning pag-ampo nga luwason ta, nga atong eleksyon hapsay,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez admits that it can be challenging to run independently because he does not have the mechanism to hold a massive campaign.

However, it can also be liberating because should he win as vice mayor, he will not be indebted to anyone but the public.

“Pananglitan kung kaluy-an kos mga tawo, dili makaingon si Tommy (Osmeña) nga siyay nakapadaog ka nako, kay nangampanya man gani siya against nako. Di pud kaingon si Leni (Robredo) nga siyay nakapadaog kanako kay siya wala man nisupporta nako, ako may nisupporta niya.”

“Wala pud koy utang kabubuton sa mga negosyante. Ang akong utang kabubuton naa ra gyod sa tawo,” said Fernandez in an interview.

Fernandez has endorsed Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan’s Margot Osmeña for mayor.

He also openly endorsed the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

With this, he hopes Cebu City residents would give him a chance to show a public service that is for the people and not for self-interest.

Fernandez was joined by supporters during the kick-off, but instead of holding loud rallies as the other parties did, they chose to give back to the public instead.

Like most supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo’s candidacy, they conducted the famous palugaw for the public.

They offered hot rice porridge to everyone who came to get one and those who availed of the free porridge gathered together at the Cathedral grounds talking.

The kick-off was much quieter than Friday morning’s affair when the city’s major political parties launched their respective campaign.

However, Fernandez’s supporters said this was their sincere contribution to the campaign of the vice mayoral candidate. /rcg

