NY Buffalo Brad’s Hot Wings Opens First and Only Drive-Thru Branch in Cebu

If you like chicken wings, today is definitely one of your best days because New York Buffalo Brad’s Hot Wings has officially opened another branch at General Maxilom Avenue last March 23, 2022.

The opening was spearheaded by the Founder and CEO of 5BDF Corp., Robin Robins III, and respective executives Jeffrey Lingad and Robert Co.

Located at one of Cebu City’s thriving entertainment and night-life districts, NY Buffalo Brad’s Hot Wings’ branch at Mango Avenue is easy to access because of its proximity to downtown Cebu.

Get in touch with them through [email protected]. You may also call 09177037372 for more details.

And it is the first and only drive-thru branch among the three NY Buffalo Brad’s Hot Wings branches. Here, you can dine in, arrange deliveries, or grab your orders for takeout.

According to Mr. Robins, this branch is the first of its kind when it comes to drive-thru in Cebu for flavored wings.

“This branch is our first drive-thru branch, and we wanted to expand our market. As you know, we have a couple of branches, and they have been here since 2017,” Mr. Robins added.

Aside from offering the classic Buffalo wings, you will never run out of flavors to try at NY Buffalo Brad’s Hot Wings. They have ten imported and high-quality flavors to choose from—like garlic parmesan, barbecue lime, Brad’s gravy, honey mustard, pesto, lemon pepper, honey garlic, hickory, and sweet-spicy.



















Not just that, NY Mango also offers an array of meals to indulge in including various burgers, hotdog sandwiches, ribs, different kinds of pasta, side dishes, and beverages.

NY Buffalo Brad’s Hot Wings remains at the forefront in bringing a safe and worry-free dining experience, and they are on a mission to help curve the effect of the pandemic.

Their branch at Mango Avenue is mainly open spaces so that customers won’t have to worry about being in a closed area.









“Putting a drive-thru here does not only helps us cater to the needs of the Cebu market but also prepares us in this pandemic and after it,” Mr. Robins said.

They are open from 10 AM to 2 AM the next day to serve you only the highest quality flavored chicken wings. Visit them now!

Don’t miss out on their latest promos. Buy any flavor of NY chicken wings at full price and get another six pcs of NY chicken wings for only 1Php. Promo is valid for the first 50 drive-thru customers per day only from April 4-6, 2022.

Interested in franchising with NY Buffalo Brad’s Hot Wings? Investment starts at 9M inclusive of the following: store construction of at least 150 sq. m., equipment and facilities, furniture and fixture, signage, pre-opening expenses, initial franchise term of 5 years, and franchise fee.

