Rama assures services at City Hall will not be affected by election campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama assured the public that while the campaign period has begun, it will not affect services at the City Hall.

As the administration party, Rama assured that they will serve as if there are no coming elections when it comes to dispensing public services.

“City Hall will continue to Keep Public Service Alive. I may be running for Mayor, but services from City Hall will go on without consideration of political leanings or affiliation. That I guarantee,” he said in a statement.

This also means that when it comes to city affairs, he will remain non-partisan and will hear from all stakeholders, same party or not.

He also assured the non-involvement of the City Hall in their camp’s campaign. They will follow the regulations of the Commission on Election (Comelec).

“Public services should go on without being jeopardized by technicalities, that COMELEC is in control,” said the mayor.

With this, he urged all political parties including his own to self-police and self-regulate their campaign sorties.

The political parties must ensure that health protocols are properly implemented because the last thing the city wants in the midst of election season is for the COVID cases to rise again, Rama said.

“Self-policing or self-regulation is our guide in every household, compound, neighborhood, community, offices, factories, stores, organizations, and churches.”

“Kinahanglan lang ta nga motamod sa mga prescribed and proven public health protocols in our medical health system. PM, Preventive Medicine, is the key,” he said.

The mayor wished all candidates good luck for the coming elections and hoped for a peaceful election this May 9. /rcg

