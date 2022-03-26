Padilla, Panelo woo Cebuanos for Senate seats

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PDP-Laban senatoriables, Robin Padilla and former Secretary Salvador Panelo, sought the support of Cebuano leaders on March 26, 2022.

Padilla is pushing for a Federal Parliamentary form of government, continuing the long dream of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Ang mga tao umaasa ng change, umaasa sila na maayos ang buhay nila. Sana maging totoo na tayo. Wala nang ibang pwedeng magbigay ng change kung di palitan natin ang form of government,” said Padilla.

(The people are hoping for change, they hope tht their lives will be better. I hope it will come true. There is no other way to bring change but to change the form of government.)

Padilla also told the Cebuano Muslim community that his drive to run was to provide representation for them in the Senate.

“Tandaan natin ang Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao, very kumabaga sanggol pa yun. Kailangan yan ng senador na magsusulong pa sa kanya sa Senado,” said Padilla.

(Let’s remember the Bangsamore Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao, it’s still like a baby. It will need a senator that will advance it in the Senate.)

The senatoriable thanked supporters after he came in top 10 of surveys, although he said he did not believe in surveys.

He said the surveys would only reflect a small part of the true voice of the public, and he would continue to work hard in the campaign to get the votes of the public.

Should he win a Senate seat, he assured Cebuanos thay he would file the bill for Charter Change and push for a Federal government that should allow Cebu to make the most of its income, and progress further than it had progressed now.

Former presidential spokesperson, Salvador Panelo, on the other hand, said he would push for legislation that would expand and strengthen the Tertiary Act that provide free tuition to college students.

“Twelve percent lang ang nakakapasok na mahihirap at 88 percent comes from the richest families at middle class. The reason yung entrance exams well equipped ang mga mayayaman. I will introduce a legislation na wala nang entrance exam,” he said.

(Only 12 percent of the poor can enter and the 88 percent comes from the richest families and middle class. The reason [for that] is that in the entrance exams the rich are well equipped. I will introduce a legislation to do away with the entrance exam.)

The former secretary said that the poor will no longer fear requirements to avail the free tuition.

Panelo also plans to improve the lives of people with special needs and parents with children with special needs.

He said because his son has special needs, he knew the importance of providing services for this vulnerable sector.

Finally, Panelo wants to make the failure to implement the Universal Health Law by hospitals and medical institutions as a heinous crime.

He said that this should be considered heinous because it would be detrimental to the public especially the poor that would need the service badly.

The two PDP Laban candidates hope that Cebuanos will consider them this coming elections as they hope to continue the legacy of President Rodrigo Duterte.

