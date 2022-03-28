Brother kills man, who attacked his younger sibling – police

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararana and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | March 28,2022 - 08:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It was an act of revenge.

This was how Patrolman Joe Marc Ocso desk officer of the Talisay City Police Station described the broad daylight killing of a man on March 26 in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City.

Ocso said that initial investigation showed that the suspect in the broad daylight shooting was the brother of the man, whom the victim allegedly tried to attack last January with a gun.

“Mao ni nga nibawos ang kadtong igsuon. Maong patay ang suspect sa una,” he further said.

(That is why the elder brother retaliated. That is why the suspect in the first shooting incident (January shooting incident) was killed today.)

“Ang kining biktima mao ni ang suspect sa pagpusil sa manghud sa aning suspect karon sometime on January 2022. Ang naigo sa January nga shooting is ang motor,” Ocso said.

(The victim is allegedly the suspect in a January 2022 shooting incident involving the younger brother of today’s shooting suspect. The younger brother was unhurt in the attack, and it was only his motorcycle that was hit.)

The police desk officer also identified the victim on the March 26 shooting as Raul Ebrado of Barangay Candulawan, Talisay City and the suspect in today’s shooting incident as Rogie Fuentes of Barangay Lagtang also in Talisay City.

Ocso said that they did not know why Ebrado was outside Fuentes’ house at that time.

Witnesses positively identified Fuentes as the shooter in the fatal killing, said Ocso.

As of this posting, the policeman said that the suspect Fuentes was still at large.

Police were coordinating with the suspect’s parents and relatives to find out where the suspect was hiding.

He also said that with the results of the initial investigation, they were considering personal grudge as the motive of the killing of Ebrado.

