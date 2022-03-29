President Duterte to visit Cebu for PDP-Laban grand rally

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The country’s ruling party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), will be holding their grand rally in Cebu this Thursday, March 31, 2022, party officials announced.

In a report from state media People’s TV (PTV), acting Cabinet Secretary and PDP-Laban Secretary General Melvin Matibag said that the party will be conducting its grand rally here on Thursday. Matibag also confirmed President Rodrigo Duterte’s attendance at the upcoming event.

PTV’s report added that the President is also expected to attend other events, including official ones.

Earlier, the party led by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan announced that President Duterte will be joining their grand rally, also slated this Thursday.

