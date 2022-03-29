Cebu ultimate frisbee teams rule Dumaguete meet, seek local support

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu ultimate frisbee teams took home the major crowns in the Ultimate Battlegrounds 2022 held earlier this month in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, highlighting the need to support this promising, and more often than not, struggling sport.

The Cebu Niñas dominated the women’s division while the Cebu Niños settled for second place in the men’s division.

The event wasn’t just another regular frisbee tournament as it drew teams from around the country including Manila, Iligan, Bohol, Dipolog, Boracay, and Negros Oriental vying for supremacy in the two-day event held last March 12-13.

The Niñas defeated Dumaguete’s Extreme Girls in a nail-biting championship match, 9-8, to clinch the title, while the Niños beat Next Gen of Boracay Island, 13-7, to grab second place in the men’s division.

“It was really intense and competitive since it’s a single-gender tournament and we played against the high caliber teams and players every game,” the Niñas’ spirit captain Nadine Maye S. Eyas told CDN Digital.

In addition, their victory was a lot sweeter given the tough situation they had due to the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, despite the huge potential of the sport, it is hardly noticed by Cebu’s sports community which mostly focuses on basketball and boxing.

The winning squads have been representing Cebu for the past 10 years in national and international ultimate frisbee tournaments but get little or no support at all.

Despite being overshadowed by more popular sports, the players are hoping that with their recent triumphs, they will finally catch the attention and much-deserved recognition from local sports officials and the Cebu City Sports Commission.

“The ultimate goal for the team is to be heard and seen. We’ve been competing and winning outside Cebu City for 10 years already and to compete internationally is one of our biggest dreams. But for how many years, we’re doing our best to help our growing community by conducting clinics and leagues, inviting especially the out-of-school youth to be part of our ultimate family and be advocates of anti-illegal drugs,” added Eyas.

Eyas revealed that they also had a difficult time adjusting to the tournament since the last time they competed was in February 2020, a month before the entire country was put under lockdown due to the pandemic.

“It was very hard because we’re all catching up from our strengths and we need to push our limits again to keep our body as conditioned as possible. This is also our first tournament since February 2020 so rebuilding the chemistry was also a challenge,” said Eyas.

Eyas also mentioned the lack of a training facility and support from the CCSC.

“Our biggest challenge is not having a standard playing field to train. We’re practicing in Abellana Sports Complex only from 7 pm-9 pm with no lights and trying to catch the disc even if it can hardly be seen. Over the years of competing and winning, giving pride to Cebu City locally and nationally, we’re still not given any support from our Sports Commission,” said Eyas.

Nonetheless, the Niñas and Niños who are part of the Cebu Flying Disc Association will continue to represent Cebu in future tournaments.

The team is looking forward to competing in the national tournament to be organized by the Philippine Flying Disc Association.

They are also optimistic to host their regular annual tournaments like the Sinulog Open Ultimate every January and the Cebu Ultimate Club Championships (CUCC) every July.

The Niñas is manned by Eyas, Apple Marie Tabasa, Abigail Abing, Alyza Delos Reyes, Angela Acebes, Sophiya Ann Alajas, Anne Camille Soon, Chelsea Janlouis Reyes, Christine Jayne Ygnacio, Jay-Ann Pacang, Jane Ymas Valdez, Jiezel Yu, Joyce Huguete Reroma, Lora Mae Ansit, Louise Castañeda, Lyrah Marie Ejercito, Mai Dublin, Tristine Cheska Manlosa, Yvonne Morales, Jee Gallano, Hanna Kamille Harwart, and Anna Katrina Pore Costan.

The team’s head coach is Jeff Dela Cerna, who also played in the men’s team.

Meanwhile, the men’s team is comprised of Adrian Millan, Carlo Quimque Galdo, Daryl Comandao, Don Mariano Alajas III, Enrique Lenizo III, Francis Joy Delasala, Gaius Pateros, Joshua Caputolan, Jeffleonard Hortelano, Juffernan Imboc, John Joseph Orden, John Bade, Marvin Subang, Michael Subang, Neil John Paul Sayson, Ramon Albert Alquizola, Rhon Laborte, Russel Cuevas, and Wilson Baldoza. /rcg

