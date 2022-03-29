Ahong: City will not spend a single cent on party’s proclamation rally, Pres. Duterte to attend

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has clarified that the city government will not spend even a single cent on the upcoming proclamation rally of Team Ahong-Team Deretso, which will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the back of the Menzi compound in Barangay Pajo, beside the first Mactan-Mandaue Bridge.

The said activity will be graced by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Aside from the president, the event will also be attended by the official senatorial candidates of PDP-Laban, guest candidates, and local candidates of the party.

Chan said that the installation of the stage and preparation of the venue was provided by their sponsors and volunteers.

“In terms of gastuhon, more on sa donations na. Actually, as I said proclamation rally man gud ni nato, so donation ra ni siya, so wala gyuy labot ang national,” Chan said.

Since the president is gracing the event, those who will attend and want to have contact with the president will need to undergo an RT-PCR test.

Chan, however, clarified that Malacañang was the one who provided RT-PCR test kits, as part of their policy.

This is to ensure that the contacts of the president in the event are negative for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Aside from the RT-PCR test requirement, they will also undergo an antigen test upon arrival at the venue.

Chan revealed that this is the very first proclamation rally Duterte will attend, since the start of the national and local campaign for the upcoming May 9, 2022 elections.

“So ingon sila nga can the president join the rally? Why not? Bonus na namo no. Sa dihang gi-arrange nila, unya ang presidente gyud mismo ang niingon nga ganahan siya sa Lapu-Lapu, nangutana bitaw sa Malacañang nganong diri gyud sa Lapu-Lapu? Ilang tubag kay ikaw mayor pinangga gyud ka sa presidente kay diha gyud iyang gusto sa inyoha nga mo-attend siya sa grand rally sa PDP-Laban,” he added.

The mayor revealed that the venue can accommodate 75,000 spectators. /rcg

