 Talisay shootout: 2 armed men killed by policemen in encounter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two armed men were killed after firing shots at responding police officers in Sitio Cambawog, Brgy. Camp 4 in Talisay City, southern Cebu on Monday, December 23.

The operation, which resulted in an shootout, reportedly happened at around 2:41 a.m. on Monday.

Police, in a report, said that personnel of the Talisay City Police Station were dispatched to verify reports of the presence of an armed person in Brgy. Camp 4 on the day of the incident.

After disembarking from their vehicle, two unidentified men suddenly fired shots at the police officers, which also hit parts of their vehicle.

When the police officers fired back, the two armed men were hit and wounded in the body. They were then brought to the Cebu South Medical District for immediate medical attention.

However, the attending physician declared them dead on their arrival at the hospital at around 3:29 a.m.

The officers who responded, on the other hand, were unharmed in the shootout.

Operatives reportedly seized a .45 caliber pistol, a .38 caliber revolver, and a KG-9 pistol from the suspects’ possession.

As of this writing, police are still conducting a follow up investigation to identify who these persons are and determine their backgrounds.

Talisay City is located around 11 kilometers south of Cebu City.

