Rufa Mae trends on Twitter after performing in BBM-Sara rally

CEBU, Philippines—Rufa Mae Quinto made it to the trending topics on Twitter Philippines on Tuesday afternoon, March 29.

This, after pictures and videos of Rufa Mae performing at the grand rally of UniTeam presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and vice presidential bet Mayor Sara Duterte in Zamboanga City, circulated on social media.

Netizens gave mixed reactions and opinions on Rufa Mae’s support of the BBM-Sarah tandem.

But most of them shared their disappointment with the actress-comedienne’s support to the UniTeam’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

However, there are some netizens who also defended her.

Last February 2022, TV host Toni Gonzaga was also criticized by netizens after hosting the proclamation rally of UniTeam at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. /rcg

