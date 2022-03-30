Gin Kings make Governors’ Cup Finals

CDN Digital March 30,2022 - 05:16 PM
Ginebra Finals

Justin Brownlee reacts after making a shot in Game 4 of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals series against NLEX. | PBA Images

The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings made it to the finals of the PBA Governors’ Cup after defeating the NLEX Road Warriors, 112-93, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Import Justin Brownlee led the Gin Kings with 47 points while Jeff Chan added 20.

Cameron Clark led the Road Warriors with 34.

The Gin Kings will next face the winner of the Magnolia-Meralco series.

