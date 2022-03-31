Close to P1M worth of property lost in Cebu City noon fire 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least P902,000 worth of personal property went up in smoke following a fire that broke out in a boarding house near the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) in Barangay Sambag 1 here on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Firefighters of Cebu City received the alarm at 11:35 a.m. on the last day of Fire Prevention Month 2022.

Fire officer 3 (FO3) Fulbert Navarro said they raised the fire to first alarm 10 minutes later due to the fire’s proximity to a nearby private hospital.

Fortunately, they were able to douse the flames within a few minutes. Fire fighters officially declared “fire out” at 12:34 p.m.

As of this writing, fire investigators reported no injuries.

In the meantime, Navarro confirmed that the fire hit a two-storey building, portions of which were used as a boarding house, and a bakery.

Navarro also said the fire originated in the ground floor of the structure that stood in a 150 square meter area but added that they are still conducting further investigation to determine the cause.

/bmjo

