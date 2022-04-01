Duterte’s Lapu-Lapu visit goes smoothly



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Lapu-Lapu City have not recorded any major incident during the visit of President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, March 31, 2022, adding that the event went successful in terms of security.

This was the assessment of Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, who spearheaded the security of PDP-Laban’s grand rally attended by Duterte in Barangay Pajo.

“Walay [major] insidente nga reported nga nahitabo related sa kadto nga activity. Walay nahitabo nga mga problema during the activity as to the security,” Banzon said.

(There were no major incidents reported that are related to said activity. There were no problems during the activity as to the security.)

Around 600 policemen were deployed during all activities of the president. He said they estimated the crowd reaching 70,000 during the grand rally.

Banzon said that if there will be other big events that will be held in the city, they are ready anytime for deployment, especially that the city is placed under Alert Level 1 from April 1-15.

“Ang gibuhat man gud gahapon, gibutangan silag dalan sa tunga for medical emergencies. Kung naay kuyapan sa tumoy, di maproblemag extract ang taga medical kay naa may kaagian sa tunga. Gi quadrant ang mga tawo,” he added.



(What we did yesterday was that we left an alley open at the center for medical emergencies. If someone passes out, it would be easy for the medical team to extract the person because of this alley.)

