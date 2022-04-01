Taal Volcano update: 3 phreatomagmatic bursts, 13 quakes recorded

MANILA, Philippines — Three phreatomagmatic bursts and 13 volcanic earthquakes from Taal Volcano were recorded in a 24-hour period by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said in its Friday morning update that the phreatomagmatic bursts from the main crater were recorded at 10:30 a.m., 10:47 a.m., and 10:55 a.m. on Thursday, which produced plumes 500 to 900 meters high that drifted southwest.

Phreatomagmatic eruption happens when magma and water interact.

Meanwhile, the 13 volcanic earthquakes consist of three volcanic tremor events having durations of two to three minutes, and 10 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes, according to Phivolcs.

“Activity at the main crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 2,000 meters tall that drifted southwest. Sulfur dioxide emission averaged 7,856 tonnes/day on 31 March 2022,” Phivolcs said.

“Temperature highs of 63.7°C were last measured from the main crater lake on 25 February 2022,” it added.

Alert Level 3 was raised over the Taal Volcano on Saturday last week after it showed a series of short phreatomagmatic bursts.

Phivolcs said this alert level means a “magmatic intrusion” at the main crater “may further drive succeeding eruptions.”



