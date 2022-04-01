Minors, individuals below 4 feet in height barred from Sotto, BOPK rally



CEBU CITY, Philippines — If you are below 4-feet in height or a minor, forget about joining Saturday’s grand rally of Vicente Sotto III and the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Cebu City police said this is designed to avoid serious accidents should a stampede happen during the activity.

“Katong di kaabot og four feet, di gyud nato pasudlon. Bisag dili menor de edad basta di kaabot 4 feet…bawal gihapon magdalag mga bags, bottled water, and sharp objects,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

( Those who are below four feet, we will not let them enter. Even if they are no longer minors as long as they are below four feet…Also, bags, bottled water, and sharp objects are prohibited.)

“Kung daghan gud ang tawo, unya kung mag individual pata mangita patag birth certificate so height nalang gyud. Og naa gani gamay gyud sya, pasukdon dayun nato,” he added.

(If we will check them individually and look for birth certificates, that would be time-consuming so we settle for the height. If he or she is short, we need to measure them first.)

Parilla said that 246 policemen will be deployed at the Cebu City Sports Center on Saturday, April 2, as part of the 700-strong security personnel including those from the Bureau of Fire and Protection, City Disaster Risk Reduction, and Management Office (CDRRMO), and other force multipliers.

Parilla said there are two entrance and exit points for the said event.

“Before didto sa gate sa sports center, karon atoang giforward sa may station 2 area. So bisan pa mudaghan ang tawo, taas gihapon ilang linyahan. Dili sila congested,” Parilla said.

(Before, the entrance was at the gate of the sports center. Now, we forward it to the station 2 area. So even if there is a crowd, they can still fall a line. They are not congested.)

“All entry is exit sad sya,” he added.

(All entry points are exits as well.)

Quoting the event’s organizer, Parilla said some 25,000 spectators are expected to attend tomorrow’s activity with more if you add guest entertainers or celebrities.

Over this, Parilla reminds attendees to be early as possible since the activity is first come first serve.

He also reminded the public to expect traffic jams on the streets surrounding the venue. /rcg

