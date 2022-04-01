PBB finishes 11-month vaccination initiative

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The private-public vaccination initiative in Cebu, Project Balik Buhay (PBB), has completed the 11-month goal of aiding the government’s COVID-19 and vaccination policies.

As of March 30, 2022, PBB has administered a total of 297,593 primary and booster doses to employees and dependents of 3,430 registered companies, organizations, micro-establishments and people’s associations from the Metro Cebu local government unit (LGUs).

Out of 346,565 registered individuals, 136,089 individuals received their first doses, and 134,162 individuals received their second doses, while 27,342 booster doses were also administered through the PBB.

Over the 11-month period of the vaccination roll-out, the PBB Vaccination Center Partners included 17 Private Sector-funded-and-managed medical and non-medical institutions who voluntarily offered their facilities and other resources during the program, including Chong Hua Hospital – Mandaue, Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital and Mactan Doctors’ Hospital, Visayas Community Medical Center, Mendero Medical Center, Allegiant Regional Care (ARC) Hospital, University of Cebu Medical Center, SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu, Sacred Heart School Ateneo de Cebu, University of San Carlos, the Archdiocese of Cebu, Toyota Talisay and Toyota Lapu-Lapu, Belmont One, Yuenthai Phils. Inc., and Oakridge Business Park.

Over 660 medical and non-medical volunteers rendered approximately 236,000 hours of service and 119,352 free meals were provided to patients, doctors, volunteers and ancillary staff in support of the various PBB programs since the onset of the pandemic.

In sum, more than P300M worth of donations and contributions whether in cash, in kind or in services were contributed by various partners, donors and benefactors through the PBB programs.

“As we transition into what will hopefully be the endemic phase of COVID-19, Project Balik Buhay is grateful to have contributed in the ongoing mission of saving lives, restoring livelihoods and reviving communities,” said PBB.

PBB was launched in 2020 for the private sector to help Metro Cebu LGUs through the pandemic.

