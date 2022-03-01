Brgy. Subangdaku now drug-cleared

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Another Mandaue City barangay was given a drug-cleared status by the Regional Oversight Committee on Drug Clearing on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Barangay Subangdaku is the third of the city’s 27 barangays to have been given the status next to Barangays Bakilid and Tawason, the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) said in an advisory.

The Regional Oversight Committee consist of representatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Health (DOH).

The Mandaue PIO said that the city government will be extending P500,000 cash assistance to Subangdaku after it achieved its new status.

The amount may be used for activities and programs that is geared towards “ending illegal drugs abuse” in the barangay.

Leiah Albiar, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said in an earlier interview that achieving a drug -cleared status means that the barangays have identified the drug personalities in their respective areas and initiated interventions like the conduct of community-based drug rehabilitation programs to help in their recoveries.

While addressing the Committee members on Monday, Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad said their recent achievement would not have been made possible without the assistance of the Mandaue City government and concerned national government agencies.

Earlier, the Mandaue City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) expressed hope that three more barangays, namely Subangdaku, Basak, and Maguikay, will also be declared drug cleared during the first half of the year.

Of the three, Subangdaku already earned a drug-cleared status.

