Rama and Barug bets get Duterte’s endorsement

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, Councilor Raymond Garcia, and other Partido Barug candidates were officially endorsed by President Rodrigo Duterte on March 31, 2022.

Rama and Garcia, who are vying for mayor and vice mayor of the city, were endorsed during the PDP Laban proclamation rally in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday night.

They were among the few local government unit (LGUs) candidates whose hands were raised during the event.

Later in a private meeting, the President also raised the hands of Cebu City congressional candidates Prisca Niña Mabatid who is running for the North District, and Eduardo Rama, Jr., who is running as South District representative.

“Daghang Salamat Presidente Rodrigo Roa Duterte sa imong salig ug suporta sa tibuok PDP Laban slate sa dakbayan sa Sugbo. Makasalig ka nga magpabilin ang atong tiunay ug tinud-anay nga serbisyo publiko alang sa mga Sugbuanon!” said Rama in a Facebook post.

Karla Henry, the mayor’s spokesperson, said in a press conference that the President’s endorsement of Partido Barug’s candidates is a “go signal” from the leader of the country.

She said the mayor is absolutely thrilled with the support of the President.

“To get that sign of approval, it really means a lot. We are hoping, we are encouraging voters to vote wisely and for those supporting President Duterte, we are hoping them to pledge full support for Mayor Rama and Vice Mayor (candidate) Garcia,” she said.

She also encouraged Cebu City residents to watch the campaign sortie of Partido Barug this Friday night to learn more about their platforms.

The administration bloc is holding two major campaign sorties tonight starting at 6 pm first in Barangay Tisa and then in Barangay Cogon Ramos.

Smaller campaign sorties will simultaneously be held in Barangays Guadalupe, Poblacion Pardo, San Nicolas, Tinago, and Talamban. /rcg

