Anne Curtis spends quality time with her daughter and mom

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital | April 01,2022 - 02:45 PM

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Anne Curtis is having a great time on the beach with her daughter Dahlia and her mom Carmen.

The celebrity mom Curtis took to Instagram to share a cute video from their recent summer escapade.

“Made it to paradise with Lola,” she shared.

She also shared in the video her “super mom moment”.

“Wait for the last part – super mom moment and also me sounding exactly like my mum,” she added.

Netizens and fellow celebrities gushed over the adorable video, among them were Yassi Pressman, Jessy Mendiola, Vina Morales, and Curtis’ sister Jasmin Smith.

The video reached over 225,000 reactions as of this posting.

