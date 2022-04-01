Vice Ganda is thankful on his 46th birthday: ‘Aarte pa ba!’

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist

CEBU, Philippines — Vice Ganda is thankful he turned another year older.

On Instagram, Vice posted a glammed photo as he marked his 46th birthday on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

“46. Maganda. Malusog. Maligaya. Matagumpay. Masagana. May minamahal. May nagmamahal. Aarte pa ba!” Vice shared.

Meanwhile, his partner Ion Perez promised that he would always choose Vice.

“Ang masasabi ko lang naman sa aking bestfriend, lover, partner ..siguro araw araw naman niyang naririnig sa akin ito, sa tuwing magdadasal kami, lagi kong pinagdarasal talaga bigyan pa kami ng mahabang panahon para magsama,” Ion said during an episode of noontime show “It’s Showtime” last Thursday.

At siguro ang masasabi ko lang sayo babe, paulit ulit-ulit kitang pipiliin, baka sa kabilang buhay baka ikaw ‘yung piliin ko pa rin eh,” Ion added.

Vice Ganda got a surprise BTS-themed birthday party from the comedian’s family and friends, as seen in his Instagram story. /rcg

