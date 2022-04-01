Apolinar, Ramonal make weight, ready for April 2 OPBF super bantam title bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Omega Boxing Gym’s Pete “Thunder” Apolinar and Jhunriel Ramonal passed the official weigh-in for their Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super bantamweight title duel scheduled tomorrow, April 2, 2022, at the Flash Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Complex in Parañaque City.

The weigh-in happened on Friday, April 1, 2022, with Apolinar weighing at 121.3 pounds while Ramonal tipped the scales at 120.4lbs.

Both ring warriors are looking to bounce back from their own setbacks with the OPBF title at stake.

For the 26-year-old Apolinar of San Pablo, Laguna, it will be his first fight since his loss to Korean Jong Seon Kang in Korea last year for the WBO Oriental featherweight title. The Filipino boxer lost via an eighth-round technical knockout.

Apolinar has a record of 15 wins with 9 knockouts with 2 defeats. Before losing to Kang, Apolinar was on an impressive 10-fight winning streak from 2015 to 2021, clinching the OPBF silver featherweight title in the process.

However, it will be a different scenario for Apolinar in tomorrow’s match against Ramonal since he goes down to the super bantamweight division from the featherweight division.

On the other hand, the older Ramonal, 32, who is also from Laguna will try to redeem himself rom his loss to Landy Cris Leon in July 2021 in Urdaneta City. Ramonal lost via technical decision to Leon in a non-title bout.

Ramonal, a veteran road warrior has a record of 17-9-6 (win-loss-draw) with 10 knockouts. Ramonal has already fought in Japan and Mexico before.

