Olympic doctor holds ‘Return to Sports’ seminar, CCSC plans to host it on a regular basis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Due to the overwhelming success of the first “Getting Ready for the Return to Sports” seminar by renowned Olympic doctor Dr. Rhoel Dejaño, the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) is planning to host it on a regular basis.

The seminar was held earlier today, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the BRIGHT Academy along Governor Cuenco Avenue with around a hundred coaches, trainers, athletes, from various sports organizations such as the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) and the Department of Education (DepEd).

The seminar mainly focuses on providing essential tips and guides to the coaches and athletes on how to safely start their respective programs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

CCSC headed by its chairman John Pages initiated the seminar as an additional help to Cebuano sports stakeholders who have difficulty restarting their respective programs.

“Dr. Dejaño’s talk was very timely now that sports has reopened and the coaches and athletes are starting their training and tournaments,” said Pages.

Dejaño is also the official doctor of the Cesafi, the president of the Philippine Academy Of Rehabilitation Medicine (PARM), and a former commissioner of the CCSC.

After allowing all forms of sports in Cebu City last February, Pages, CCSC, and the Cebu City government recently opened the registration for sporting events that are held in the city last March 29, 2022.

The seminar also provided useful insights for the participants who are also involved in most of the upcoming sports events in Cebu City this year.

“This was the first big gathering of Cebu sports officials and organizers in more than two years. The CCSC plans to continue this series of lectures every 2 or 3 months. As CCSC chairman, it was a good opportunity for me to personally meet our key Cebu sports officials,” said Pages who succeeded long-time CCSC Chairman Edward Hayco last February 20, 2022. /rcg

