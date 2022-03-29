Cebu City Sports Commission now accepting registration for running, cycling events

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) officially announced that they are now accepting registration for running and cycling events in Cebu City as well as the submission of the organizer’s profile.

CCSC Chairman John Pages announced this on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in an online press conference.

He said dozens of organizers of foot races and cycling events are already knocking on their door, asking for permits to book their events for the rest of the year.

According to Pages, they have already streamlined the registration process for the organizers who want to enlist their sports event and their company profile in CCSC’s database.

“Two of the most popular sporting activities are running and biking, the past week or so, we had eased up the restrictions, especially in the city, daghan na kaayo nag inquire kanus-a sila pwede maka organize ug running events,” said Pages.

“As one of the organizers of Cebu Marathon, one of the things trying to do is to make the process as clear as possible for the organizers, to help organizers for the procedures.”

As of this writing, CCSC is already accepting the registration for sports events in Cebu City.

There are steps that the organizers are required to follow in registering their event and their company profile with CCSC.

First, the organizers need to submit a letter of intent to CCSC addressed to Pages about their scheduled running or cycling event. Second, they need to fill up the CCSC health and safety form online.

Third, the organizers have to fulfill the requirements of different LGUs and government agencies by submitting a letter for approval to the Sugbu Bike Lanes Board (for cycling events), Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), and to the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).

Fourth, the organizers need to pay for the permit, depending on the distance of the race they’re planning to hold.

They need to submit all these requirements to the CCSC.

CCSC will then provide the organizer a completion letter to signify that they completed the registration process within 48 hours upon submission.

One of the main goals of the mandatory registration of sports events in Cebu City is to create a profile for each organizer and their scheduled events.

According to Pages, they require organizers and companies to submit their profiles to CCSC to hold them accountable if there are complaints from participants and to make sure their event follows the health and safety guidelines set by the CCSC and the Emergency Operations Center.

“We want to make sure to have the profiles of the organizers, because in the past events some organizers promise made, were not fulfilled, we want to have a database for organizers, one-time submission by the organizers which is a requirement for all,” said Pages.

In addition, Pages also noted that they only allow one running event or cycling event per day to prevent traffic congestion and overcrowding. He also announced that the registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

They will also require the organizers to field in their own health and safety protocol officer and ambulance in the venue.

“Requirement na gyud ang ambulance and safety protocol officer in the venue, part of his or her job, is to manage the crowd and maintain social distancing,” said Pages.

Pages clarified that participants are not required to wear face masks during the race or competition. They are encouraged to wear a face mask at the race venue.

Moreover, Pages stated that it depends on the organizers if they allow unvaccinated individuals to join their event, considering that running and cycling events are held outdoors.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cebu City Sports Center reopens on December 16

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy