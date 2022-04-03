Just-graduated cop nabbed for crimes linked to e-sabong

MANILA, Philippines — Manila police officers have arrested a young Calabarzon regional police officer who just graduated last year for allegedly splurging some P500,000 meant for drug sting operations in online cockfights (e-sabong).

Operatives of the Manila Police District arrested Lt. John Kevin Menes, 24, assigned to the drug enforcement group of the Calabarzon Police Regional Office, inside a “Pitmasters Live” betting station in Santa Mesa, Manila, on March 30.

Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson for the PNP, on Saturday said Menes was facing criminal complaints of illegal gambling, estafa, and malversation of public funds.

Fajardo said their investigation “had established that Menes was addicted to e-sabong.”

Menes was in restrictive custody at Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba, Laguna, for failure to present the P500,000 buy-bust money of his unit “for unknown reasons.”

But on March 27, Menes borrowed a red Honda Civic sedan from a subordinate and left the camp. Menes did not return the car.

Investigators found that Menes pawned the car to a certain Angel Maximo for P170,000. The vehicle was later found on Mayhaligue Street in Tondo.

