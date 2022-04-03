DOH-7: Over 1,500 seniors jabbed during special vax days

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An additional 1,500 senior citizens in Cebu province received free COVID-19 vaccines during the recently concluded Special Vaccination Days.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) on April 1 reported that they were able to administer 33,308 doses of the vaccine in Cebu during the three-day program, which spanned from March 30 to April 1.

The figures included the newly vaccinated 1,559 elderlies who were the priority target in the recent Special Vaccination, of which 585 came from the 12 Cebu province localities DOH-7 earlier identified with low immunization coverage rates.

The regional health department initially aimed to administer 40,000 doses during the Special Vaccination Days, which was conducted in a house-to-house arrangement.

While acknowledging that they were not able to reach the target, health officials commended the efforts of the local governments and the general public for their participation.

“This is not bad,” said Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, chief pathologist of DOH-7, in a message sent to reporters.

In a follow-up statement, DOH-7 also pointed out that they were able to administer at least 1,000 more doses of the vaccines in the recent Special Vaccination Days compared to the previous one held last February.

According to Loreche, vaccine hesitancy and accessibility remain one of the primary challenges when it comes to inoculating senior citizens.

Only selected areas, including Cebu province, conducted Special Vaccination Days between March 30 and April 1 due to its low COVID-19 vaccination coverage rates.

