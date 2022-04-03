Derek pens heartfelt birthday message for Ellen
CEBU CITY, Philippines— Derek Ramsay pens a short and simple message for his wife, Ellen Adarna, who celebrated her 34th birthday on April 2, 2022.
In his message, Derek thanked Ellen for coming into his life.
Derek said that he can’t imagine what his life would be like without his wife and her son, Elias Modesto, whom he has also learned to love as his own.
Just a few days ago, the couple also looked back at their engagement night that was later on followed by their fairytale wedding in November 2021.
“Happy happy birthday my love. So much has happened in one year and it seems to have gone by so fast. It’s true that when you are happy and enjoying life things go by so fast. Love I can’t imagine a life without you and Elias. Thank you for coming into my life. I love you more than you can ever imagine. Happy birthday biatch. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ,” Derek wrote.
Last March 27, Derek gave Ellen a piano as an early birthday gift.
Ellen earlier shared how much she loves playing the keyboard and piano since she was a kid, a passion that she shares with her late father, Alan Modesto Adarna.
/dcb
