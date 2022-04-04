‘Cebu is blessed to have Asia’s 1st Capelinha de Fatima replica’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Asia’s first replica of the famed Capelinha de Fatima is now officially open to the public.

This after the Roman Catholic Church here led the blessing and consecration of the chapel in San Remigio town, northern Cebu on Monday dawn, April 4.

More than 6,000 pilgrims and church officials, both local and international, joined the religious event in Barangay Lambusan, according to the Archdiocese of Cebu.

These included priests and officials from Portugal, where the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima is located, such as Rev. Fr. Francisco Pereira, chaplain of the Santuário de Fátima in Portugal, and Nuno Prazeres Executive Director of the World Apostolate Fatima (WAF) and International Secretariat of the Domus Pacis, Fatima, also in Portugal.

In his homily during Monday’s Mass, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said the island province is lucky to have been chosen as the site for the world’s fourth replica of the Capelinha de Fatima.

“We are indeed privileged to gather and give thanks and to praise God for the marvels of His love,” said Palma.

He also thanked the devotees who attended the ceremony, and those who stayed overnight to participate in the vigils prior to Monday’s consecration.

“Today, in a very special way, we thank the Lord for the gift of Mama Mary. We thank the Lord because we know Mary is the mother of Jesus and yet she is our mother, too,” Palma said.

“We know we have come to consecrate this chapel, to consecrate ourselves and pledge to follow the word of a mother who loves us and makes sacrifices for us,” he added.

The prelate, in turn, reminded faithfuls to be grateful to God for having Mary as their mother.

“Yes, she is our queen. But in our hearts, she is our mother, too. And today, we thank the Lord for giving us Mama Mary as our mother,” continued Palma.

The newest pilgrimage site in Cebu began its construction in late 2020. The church and private citizens poured a total of P35 million into it.

Palma also expressed gratitude for the people behind the project.

“Even as we thank Mama Mary, we thank the many who are instruments in the realization of these dreams for us… We thank the thousands of people building the Capelinha out of love for Mama Mary, and out of the generosity of their hearts,” he said.

San Remigio is a third-class municipality located approximately 91 kilometers northwest of Cebu.

