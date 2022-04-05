FIVB officials in Manila to inspect venues for VNL tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) officials conducted an ocular inspection of the venues of the Volleyball Nations League men’s and women’s tournaments in June in Manila.

The Philippines’ hosting of the two major international volleyball tournaments is expected to add excitement to the local volleyball scene.

The FIVB officials who are now in Manila conducting the inspection of the venues and facilities are led by event manager Thanathorn “Tom” Suwannamai.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) is hosting Week 2 of the women’s preliminary round of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) from June 14 to 19 and Week 2 of the men’s pool matches from June 21 to 26.

The upcoming tournaments feature the world’s top eight volleyball nations that will be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with the tickets to start selling on April 17.

Thanathorn arrived Monday and was accompanied by PNVF officials during his inspection of the iconic Big Dome on Tuesday, April 5. He also inspected the training venues—Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan and Meralco Gym in Pasig City.

“This is perfect. This is good. This is one of the better ones,” said Thanathorn while inspecting the stands of the Araneta Coliseum together with PNVF Secretary-General Don Caringal and members of the local organizing committee.

Thanathorn said he’s aware of the massive fan base that volleyball has in the country and is looking forward to the two tournaments.

“I heard good things about Philippine volleyball fans and I’m so excited,” said the Thai FIVB official.

Thanathorn also witnessed the contract signing between the PNVF and VNL host broadcaster Cignal TV at the Crowne Plaza in Quezon City.

He had dinner at the Bonifacio Global City with the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games-bound national beach volleyball players who were fresh from a successful training camp in Brisbane, Australia.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, Thanathorn will have a meeting with PNVF officials at the Crowne Plaza and will proceed to watch Game 1 of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Finals between Creamline and PetroGazz at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Thanathorn will fly back to the FIVB headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday.

The VNL tournament features three-time VNL champion and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist United States in the women’s pool along with reigning Asian champion Japan, Southeast Asian champs Thailand, China, Poland, and Canada.

In the men’s tournament, Tokyo Olympics champion France leads the cast of competitors along with Japan, Slovenia, Argentina, Italy, Germany, and The Netherlands.

Russia was removed from the tournament after being sanctioned for invading Ukraine.

