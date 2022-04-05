Lacson, Sotto favor renewing ABS-CBN franchise ‘to enhance competition’

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — The tandem of Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III are in favor of renewing the franchise of broadcast giant ABS-CBN.

“Yes, not for anything, but to enhance competitiveness or competition,” Lacson told reporters in a press conference here on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, when asked if he is in favor of renewing ABS-CBN’s franchise.

“Kasi dati dalawa ‘yung [Before there were two] TV networks, of course may [there is] SMNI, TV5, CNN, marami pang iba pero magbawas ka ng isa, mababawasan ‘yung [and others, but take out one, it would lessen the] competition,” he added.

Lacson also acknowledged the role of the media in exposing abuses in the government.

“Dapat i-enhance natin ‘yung [We should enhance the] participation ng [of] mass media in our society. Kasi kayo ‘yung watchdog, hindi ba [Because the media is the watchdgo, right]? Siguro kung walang media, mas maraming [Maybe if there’s no media, there would be more] abuses. That’s a fact,” the presidential candidate said.

Sotto agreed: “Like 1972…Maraming[many] abuses, walang [no] media.”

The Senate president went on to say that he is in favor of renewing the franchise of ABS-CBN, citing a bill he earlier filed in the Senate to revive the network’s franchise.

ABS-CBN’s franchise expired in May 2020 and the National Telecommunications Commission directed the network to stop operating its free television and radio broadcasting stations.

When ABS-CBN’s franchise expired, its franchise application was still pending before the House committee on legislative franchises, which denied its renewal in July 2020.

Since ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal was denied in the House, the Senate could not act on it as franchise bills should first be approved in the lower chamber.

