Lacson, Sotto favor renewing ABS-CBN franchise ‘to enhance competition’
TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — The tandem of Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III are in favor of renewing the franchise of broadcast giant ABS-CBN.
“Yes, not for anything, but to enhance competitiveness or competition,” Lacson told reporters in a press conference here on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, when asked if he is in favor of renewing ABS-CBN’s franchise.
“Kasi dati dalawa ‘yung [Before there were two] TV networks, of course may [there is] SMNI, TV5, CNN, marami pang iba pero magbawas ka ng isa, mababawasan ‘yung [and others, but take out one, it would lessen the] competition,” he added.
Lacson also acknowledged the role of the media in exposing abuses in the government.
“Dapat i-enhance natin ‘yung [We should enhance the] participation ng [of] mass media in our society. Kasi kayo ‘yung watchdog, hindi ba [Because the media is the watchdgo, right]? Siguro kung walang media, mas maraming [Maybe if there’s no media, there would be more] abuses. That’s a fact,” the presidential candidate said.
Sotto agreed: “Like 1972…Maraming[many] abuses, walang [no] media.”
READ: Fast Facts: The Marcos martial law regime
The Senate president went on to say that he is in favor of renewing the franchise of ABS-CBN, citing a bill he earlier filed in the Senate to revive the network’s franchise.
ABS-CBN’s franchise expired in May 2020 and the National Telecommunications Commission directed the network to stop operating its free television and radio broadcasting stations.
When ABS-CBN’s franchise expired, its franchise application was still pending before the House committee on legislative franchises, which denied its renewal in July 2020.
Since ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal was denied in the House, the Senate could not act on it as franchise bills should first be approved in the lower chamber.
READ MORE:
Lacson claims ‘Oplan Wasak’ being hatched vs him by groups backing another bet
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.