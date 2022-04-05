Mandaue City to turnover expired COVID-19 vaccines to DOH

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | April 05,2022 - 07:47 PM
Moderna Omicron

Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A few of the COVID-19 vaccines that have already expired in Mandaue City will be returned to the Department of Health.

Levi Doverte, the senior data controller and operations manager of the Vaccination Operations Center (VOC) said the vaccines are taken care of by the City Health Office and that they are tasked to return if the expired vaccines.

“Dili ingun ana kadaghan (expired vaccines)” said Doverte.

Meanwhile, Doverte said the average number of vaccinees per day continues to decrease.

He said currently they can vaccinate an average of 1,200 to 1,300 individuals per day including those inoculated in the sitio-based and house to house vaccinations.

This is a far cry from the 5,000 individuals they can inoculate a day in the past.

Doverte said this is because the majority of the residents were already vaccinated.

Earlier, Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, assistant city health officer, said they are planning to reduce the number of main vaccination sites and vaccination teams per site and just focus more on the sitio-based COVID-19 vaccination.

Currently, Mandaue City has five main vaccination centers.      /rcg

