Significant drop in Mandaue vaccinees noted

MANDAUE CITY, Philip pines –The Mandaue City Vaccine Operation Center has recorded a significant decrease in the average number of vaccinees for the last three weeks.

According to Levi Doverte, VOC operations manager, for the past three weeks, they have vaccinated only 2,500 individuals a week in all of the city’s five vaccination centers.

Before, the city can vaccinate 4,000 individuals a day.

The city has a weekly target of 25,000 individuals.

Doverte said that the possible reason could be because some residents are just waiting for the Mobile Vaccine Clinic (MVC) to visit their barangays.

Doverte added that some still have vaccine hesitancy and prefer other vaccine brands.

Earlier, Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, chairman of the city’s Vaccine Board, said that one of the reasons for the low vaccination turnout was because they were dealing with residents who said “no” to the vaccination survey.

Doverte said the City Health Office is planning that vaccination through the MVC will be conducted every day as currently mobile vaccination is only done every weekend and in only one barangay.

Doverte is encouraging parents of minors aged 12 to 17 years old to register their children online to get them vaccinated against COVID-19 next month. /rcg

