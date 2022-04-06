Mandaue’s CADAC best performing in Central Visayas

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | April 06,2022 - 10:03 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City was recently recognized for having the Best Performing City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) in Central Visayas.

Mayor Jonas Cortes; Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, focal person of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC); and lawyer John Eddu Ibañez received the recognition during the Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) Performance Audit regional awarding ceremony held on April 5, 2022 in a hotel in Cebu City.

The gathering was organized by the Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7) and ADAC.

“Sa tanang syudad sa Central Visayas, ang Mandaue City maoy adunay labing maayo ug klaru nga programa kontra sa ilegal nga drugas,” the city government said in an advisory.

It added that the city is working in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine National Police in ensuring peace and order here.

The recognition is also a reflection of Mayor Cortes’ commitment to support the anti-drugs campaign of President Rodrigo Duterte.

So far, four of the 27 barangays here were already given a drug-cleared status. These are Barangays Bakilid, Tawason, Subangdaku and Tingub.

For his part, Mayor Cortes said he takes pride in the city’s recent accomplishment.

“Dakong garbo nako isip inyong amahan sa dakbayan nga makadawat aning pasidungog sa Best City Anti Drug Abuse Council sa tibuok Central Visayas,” he said.

The mayor of Mandaue also thanked the CADAC, the different Barangay Anti-Drugs Abuse Councils (BADACs) and all the Mandauehanons for their cooperation in the city’s fight against illegal drugs.

“Daghan nang mga pasidungog ang nadawat sa atong dakbayan ug kuyog ninyo, ato pang padayonon ang paglambo sa atong dakbayan sa Mandaue.”

