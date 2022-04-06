Sugat sa Minglanilla 2022: Fully vaccinated ‘angels’ needed

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Do you want to play the role of an angel on Easter Sunday 2022?

The Municipality of Minglanilla in southern Cebu is urging fully vaccinated kids in their locality to sign up and join this year’s restaging of the famous Sugat sa Minglanilla.

For two years, the municipal government had to forgo the public staging of the Sugat sa Minglanilla due to the pandemic.

But now that Cebu has been downgraded to Alert Level 2, the municipal government decided to again make public the reenactment of Jesus’ resurrection on Easter Sunday, which falls on April 17.

However, this year’s celebration will not yet include the annual Sugat Kabanhawan Festival, a competition of dances participated by the different schools.

“Sa pipila ka tuig, naandan na sa Lungsod sa Minglanilla ang pagbitay og mga Anghel sa tinuig nga Sugat nga pagahimoon sa adlaw sa Pagkabanhaw sa Ginoo. Duha na ka tuig ang nilabay nga wala kita magbitay og mga batang anghel sa atong Sugat tungod sa pandemya,” the Local Government Unit of Minglanilla said in an advisory.

When the pandemic started in 2020, the municipal government decided to suspend its Easter Sunday activities after Cebu was also placed under lockdown.

In 2021, town officials brought the Sugat sa Minglanilla online.

With the easing of pandemic restrictions and with majority of their residents now vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the municipal government plans to already revive the public staging of the Sugat.

“Tungod niini, among giawhag ang mga ginikanan nga adunay anak nga 5-12 years old nga fully vaccinated nga ganahang mosalmot sa atong kalihokan isip anghel nga magpalista or i register ang ilang anak,” the town’s advisory reads.

