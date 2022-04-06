Marcos still leads in Pulse Asia survey, but Robredo’s number rises by 9%

By: Gabriel Pabico Lalu - Inquirer.net | April 06,2022 - 11:37 AM
Marcos leads survey

SIX PRESIDENTIAL BETS (left to right, starting on top): Vice President Leni Robredo, former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Sr., labor leader Leody de Guzman, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, and Sen. Manny Pacquiao. (FILE PHOTOS)

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Bongbong Marcos is still the presidential frontrunner according to Pulse Asia’s latest survey, but second-placer Vice President Leni Robredo’s voter share grew by nine percent if elections were held from March 17 to 21, 2022.

According to Pulse Asia’s survey released on Wednesday, Marcos’ numbers went down by four percentage points, from 60 percent during the same firm’s survey taken from February 18 to 23 to 56 percent.

Robredo’s numbers on the other hand grew from 15 percent in February to 24 percent.

Marcos still leads in all locales — 64 percent in Metro Manila, 54 percent in Balance Luzon, 48 percent in Visayas, and 62 percent in Mindanao.  In contrast, Robredo only got 17 percent in Metro Manila, 30 percent in Balance Luzon, 28 percent in Visayas, and 14 percent in Mindanao.

In terms of other presidential candidates, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is still third with eight percent of the votes — down by two percentage points compared to February’s survey.  Senator Manny Pacquiao remained at fourth place, losing two percentage points as well, from eight percent in February to six percent in March.

Senator Panfilo Lacson is at the fifth spot with two percent of the votes.

The 24 percent that Robredo got is the highest score she registered in any pre-election survey from Pulse Asia.  The Vice President’s previous high was at 20 percent, taken from the December 1 to 6, 2021 version of the survey.

Robredo’s numbers then went down to 16 percent during the January 19 to 24 edition of the survey, then down to 15 percent during the February 18 to 23 version.

