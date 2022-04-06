bai Hotel Cebu joins I Love Cebu Online Travel Summer Sale 2022

Indeed the Queen City of the South is the place to be during the summer, whether you enjoy basking in the sand or love the hustle and bustle of the city, there’s no denying that Cebu has it all and if you’re in the mood for a quick city escapade, bai Hotel Cebu is offering exclusive discount vouchers for rooms and CAFE bai from April 1 – 31, 2022.

Get acquainted with their well-appointed rooms during your summer staycations. Up for grabs are room stay vouchers for Premier Room (Room Only) for Php 2,888 nett per night and One-Bedroom Suite (Room Only) for Php 5,888 nett per night. Room vouchers are valid until April 30, 2023. Inclusions are Unlimited WiFi Access, Complimentary use of the outdoor infinity lap pool, and free use of the fitness gym.

For your summer get-togethers and bondings where you and your friends or loved ones speak the language of food, they’re also offering discount vouchers for CAFE bai. Avail lunch or dinner buffet vouchers at 25% off. The lunch buffet is priced at Php 1,088 nett per person from Mondays to Thursdays and Php 1,288 nett per person from Fridays to Sundays and the dinner buffet is priced at Php 1,288 nett per person.

Cebu is indeed gearing up for another summer to remember and bai Hotel Cebu is excited to be part of this, memories that will last lifetimes. To avail of any of these vouchers, visit traveloco.ph/ilovecebu and search for bai Hotel Cebu.