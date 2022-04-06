CCMC Phase 4 construction starts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The remaining seven floors of the new Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) will finally start construction in the coming days.

Mayor Michael Rama signed on behalf of the city government the contract with ME Sicat Construction for the completion of the CCMC building structurally up to the 10th floor and the interiors of the 4th and 5th floors.

The P900,000 million contract was awarded to ME Sicat through the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) bidding process where the City Council has approved over a billion for the CCMC’s completion.

Rama said in his speech that the continuation of the construction of the CCMC is long-awaited, over seven years now, since the old building was destroyed by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in 2014.

Before ascending the mayorship before late Mayor Edgardo Labella’s death, then-Vice Mayor Rama and the City Council has approved P1.5 billion just to complete the CCMC structure.

One of the conditions was that only one contractor will complete the structure so that there will be no gaps in the projects.

“Dugay nang gihulat ang CCMC. Gusto kog hospital sa mga kabus, pero dato ang serbisyo. I don’t like 1 year, it must be completed by December. If you want me to be happy, do it on my birthday, October 28, 2022,” Rama said.

ME Sicat is expected to complete the Phase 4 within 570 calendar days, but they will aim for an earlier deadline as requested by the mayor.

Engineer Michael Sicat said they will try to finish early, but they will definitely finish on time.

“Totoo naman sinabi ni mayor na nothing is impossible. We will do our best kaya I think so. Kailangan lang talaga, magandang communication at working relationship. Kaya yan,” said Sicat.

Rama said he wants the CCMC’s new floors to be operational by as early as the first quarter next year so more residents can avail themselves of the health services there. /rcg

ALSO READ:

CCMC’s first 3 floors to finally accept in-patients starting tomorrow

CCMC second and third floors to accommodate patients on Sept. 18

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy