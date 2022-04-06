Traffic enforcer injured in Mandaue vehicular accident

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A traffic enforcer in Mandaue City was injured after he was hit by a modern jeepney underneath the Maguikay flyover on Tuesday afternoon, April 5.

Wolfram Jumanguin, 56, from barangay Guizo, was declared safe but suffered a wound on his right arm, head bumps, and a foot injury.

The traffic division of the Mandaue City Police Office identified the driver of the modern jeepney as Marty Oppos Jr., 55, a resident of Barangay Paknaan.

Jumanguin said the modern jeep came from Pacific Mall and was heading to A.C Cortes. He said he was standing in a safe spot as he was manning the traffic.

The enforcer said according to the driver, he did not see him because it was raining.

The driver allegedly added that they were in a hurry because they were about to go off from work.

He said for almost 11 years of being a traffic enforcer, it was his first time being hit by a vehicle.

Arnold Malig-on, operations head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said it was the driver’s mistake as he made a wrong left turn.

“Katung stop pa ang suga (traffic light) ang lane gyud sa modern jeep para gyud to sa left turn, nigawas gyud siyas linya, wrong execution of left-turning maoy nakacause sa accident,” said Malig-on.

Edwin Jumao-as, TEAM officer-in-charge, said they are scheduled to meet with the driver on Thursday, April 7.

“Kay para nako dili gyud maayo iyang gibuhat, ni overtake gyud siya sa right lane nga naa dinha ang gibutang nga right lane must turn right, reckless,” said Jumao-as.

Jumao-as said the vehicle was released but the license of the driver was still at the MCPO Traffic Division. The Traffic Division said the driver is facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury.

Malig-on said the company shouldered the hospital expenses, medicine, and will pay the days the enforcer was not able to report to work. Doctors advised the enforcer to rest for a week.

The TEAM is reminding and encouraging drivers to always follow traffic rules and always be careful. /rcg

