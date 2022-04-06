Wenceslao out to rewrite his boxing story

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Welterweight journeyman Rodel Wenceslao wants to rewrite his boxing career to something more plausible under a new promoter and with renewed optimism.

Luck hasn’t been that kind for the 29-year old Cebu-based Wenceslao who hails from Kananga in Leyte.

Since 2018, Wenceslao has only won four of his eight fights and was forced to take a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead of losing hope, Wenceslao tried his luck with a new team, the ARQ Boxing Stable in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City which is relatively new in the boxing scene.

There, he found purpose and renewed hope of becoming a champion someday.

In his debut with ARQ Boxing Stable, Wenceslao defeated Jhun Ryan Quimbo in the undercard of Engkwentro Kwatro last March 19, 2022, at the Alta Vista gym via a six-round unanimous decision victory.

The win did not only boost Wenceslao’s morale but his fight record as well to 15 wins with 19 losses, six knockouts, and two draws.

His record might look like that of someone who’s already in the twilight of his career, but Wenceslao is determined to rewrite his destiny.

“Ang ako-a plano karon sa akong pag balik sa boxing nga mahimo jud ko ug usa ka champion. Bisan ug nakapahuway ko ug duha ka tuig tungod sa pandemic, ipadayon nako karon,” said Wenceslao, a former Philippines Visayas Professional Boxing Association and Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) super lightweight champion.

Wenceslao started his career in boxing in 2011 and became part of the television boxing reality show Buhay Boksingero which also paved way for many aspiring boxers to get their much-deserved break in mainstream boxing.

“Naa pa siguro koy chance nga makaduwa ug dagko nga duwa kung ubanan lang sa pag paningkamot ug focus. Ang akong ikasulti karon nga naa ko sa ARQ Boxing Stable, nindot kaayo ang akong training ug sakto ko sa conditioning ni coach Roger (Potot). Sa akong last nga mga fights, wala koy tarong training atong panahuna pero karon, murag maka pasalig ko nga maka pa lambo ko sa akong record kay sakto naman ko sa training,” added Wenceslao.

“Double na akong paningkamot karon nga naa ko sa bag-o nga gym. Gi tagaan ko ug chance ni sir Jason Arquisola nga maka fight. Dili nako sayangan ang chance gihatag nila nako. Akong ikapasalig nila nga buhaton nako ang tanan kutob sa akong makaya ug dili nako sayangan tanan.”

Those who believe in Wenceslao are ARQ Boxing Stable’s chief trainer Eldo Cortes and conditioning trainer Roger Potot.

For them, they saw the determination in Wenceslao that convinced them to give him a shot in the undercard of Engkwentro Kwatro.

According to Potot, Wenceslao is yet to sign a contract with ARQ Sports to officially join their stable.

“His determination to continue his boxing career despite his early career struggles made us want to help him and develop him. We want to give him a shot to redeem his career with proper training and guidance,” said Potot.

“He trains almost daily when he started with us. During our strength and conditioning session, he always showed profound interest and was always present during every session.”

Cortes advises Wenceslao to continue working hard and always remain enthusiastic about the sport. He also mentioned that it’s easier for them to develop boxers who are hard workers.

Potot revealed that Wenceslao’s victory against Quimbo put him back in the Philippine welterweight rankings which is a good sign that there is still hope for the journeyman.

Potot admitted that turning things around and making a champion out of a journeyman like Wenceslao is a tough task that he and Cortes need to accomplish, but they’re up to the challenge.

If they’re able to make a champion out of Wenceslao, it would be one of the biggest and unique achievements ARQ Boxing Stable would get. /rcg

