Pokwang channels inner Lady Gaga in pink outfit for #KakampinkWednesdays

CEBU, Philippines—Comedienne Pokwang showcased her over-the-top all-pink outfit for #KakampinkWednesdays on April 6, 2022.

This is in support of the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo. Designer Jan Garcia created the dress.

“Abonado for VP Leni pero happy,” Pokwang wrote.

The hashtag #KakampinkWednesdays refers to Robredo supporters’ call to wear pink every Wednesday until the elections in May.

Pokwang channeled her inner Lady Gaga as she poses for the camera with Garcia. /rcg