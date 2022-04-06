Celebrities

Pokwang channels inner Lady Gaga in pink outfit for #KakampinkWednesdays

Pokwang in pink / Photo grabbed from her video on Instagram

CEBU, Philippines—Comedienne Pokwang showcased her over-the-top all-pink outfit for #KakampinkWednesdays on April 6, 2022.

This is in support of the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo. Designer Jan Garcia created the dress.

“Abonado for VP Leni pero happy,” Pokwang wrote. 

The hashtag #KakampinkWednesdays refers to Robredo supporters’ call to wear pink every Wednesday until the elections in May. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marietta Subong (@itspokwang27)

Pokwang channeled her inner Lady Gaga as she poses for the camera with Garcia. /rcg

TAGS: #KakampinkWednesdays, Cebu Daily News, Designer Jan Garcia, Elections 2022, entertainment news, Kakampink, Lady Gaga, Pokwang, Vice President Leni Robredo
Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.