Jennylyn Mercado is a blooming mama in red

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital | April 07,2022 - 01:29 PM

CEBU, Philippines— Jennylyn Mercado is a blooming mama as seen in a sneak peek photo for her maternity shoot.

On Instagram, the actress shared a photo donning a flowy red dress styled by Aj Alberto and Ian Vinarao.

“Maternity shoot sneak peek,” she wrote.

To complete the gorgeous look, her hair and makeup were done by Raymond Santiago and Mikka Marcaida.

The ethereal floret set was designed by Justine Arcega-Bumanlag.

The photo was taken by photographer BJ Pascual, who also directed the photoshoot.

Mercado’s maternity photos and video will be released on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Mercado announced the pregnancy with her husband Dennis Trillo last October 2021. Mercado and Trillo got married in a civil ceremony in November of the same year.

