LOOK: Fire hits establishment in downtown Cebu City
A fire broke out in an establishment along Legaspi Street in Cebu City on Friday morning, April 8, 2022.
First alarm was reported at 8:44 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO).
Here’s the live video of the CCFO of the Legaspi Street fire:
As of 9:40 a.m., fire fighters continue to work on putting out the fire.
Here are photos screenshots of the fire from CCFO’s live video on Facebook.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined as of this posting.
