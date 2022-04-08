LOOK: Fire hits establishment in downtown Cebu City

A fire broke out in an establishment along Legaspi Street in Cebu City on Friday morning, April 8, 2022.

First alarm was reported at 8:44 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO).

Here’s the live video of the CCFO of the Legaspi Street fire:

As of 9:40 a.m., fire fighters continue to work on putting out the fire.

Here are photos screenshots of the fire from CCFO’s live video on Facebook.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined as of this posting.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Monday morning fire guts 25 homes in Brgy Subangdaku, Mandaue City

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy