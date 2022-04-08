LOOK: Fire hits establishment in downtown Cebu City

CDN Digital April 08,2022 - 09:42 AM
Legaspi fire

A building along Legaspi Street in Cebu City caught fire on Friday morning, April 8, 2022. | screenshot fromCCFO live video

A fire broke out in an establishment along Legaspi Street in Cebu City on Friday morning, April 8, 2022.

First alarm was reported at 8:44 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO).

Here’s the live video of the CCFO of the Legaspi Street fire:

As of 9:40 a.m., fire fighters continue to work on putting out the fire.

Here are photos screenshots of the fire from CCFO’s live video on Facebook.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined as of this posting.

Read Next

